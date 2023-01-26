Here’s how to track all your stocks and MFs in one place

The process of how this is done can vary across platforms. For example, in case of Value Research, you can upload your CAS onto the platform for data import. With MProfit, a user can set up an automatic email forward for the CAS from their Gmail or Outlook mail accounts to MProfit. Note that the RTA CAS only has a record of MF holdings held in non-demat form. Any MF investments made via your brokerage account (held in demat form) will not reflect in this CAS. CDSL or NSDL, which has a record of all your investments in the securities markets, however, will show such MF holdings in its CAS. For a platform to be able to seamlessly import all your MF data, it must be able to support data import from all such sources. This may not always be the case.