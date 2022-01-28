What you need to know about becoming an angel investor in India

Individuals can become angel investors in two ways. First, they can source ‘direct deals’ or investment opportunities in startups through their own social network. Second, they can join platforms dedicated to angel investing such as Angellist, Mumbai Angels and Let’s Venture. These platforms provide avenues for startups to approach individuals for angel or seed funding. Post-pandemic, most platforms conduct their operations online. Entrepreneurs pitch ideas to startup investors over Zoom and other online meeting channels and investors then decide whether to invest. The angel round is the very first round of funding for a startup that is typically followed by venture capital rounds such as Series A, Series B and so on. Venture capital rounds are generally followed by late stage or pre-IPO funding and ultimately followed by an initial public offering (IPO).

