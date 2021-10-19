Here’s how you can become rich by doing nothing

The techniques for wealth creation are as simple as they come. As consistent as they have been. From ‘buy right, sit tight’ to ‘fill it, shut it, forget it’, the list goes on. One theme is all pervasive—do nothing. Do nothing and become richer than your wildest dreams. The world must be mad. How does that even work? Well, it works like this—equity markets are volatile in the short term, but they will move upwards over time. Doing nothing for 25 years can make you quite rich. Of course, you must invest first, and regularly, there’s no getting around that. What they don’t tell you is doing nothing for long periods isn’t easy. Data suggests that over 50% HNI (high net worth individual) investors (above ₹2 lakh), are unable to remain invested for even two years. Why?