Here’s how you can navigate your life after achieving financial freedom

The key is to set your goal and remain focused. In Aarav’s case, he decided to use his money to build something new that can improve other people’s lives instead of getting back to a full-time job. He felt this would be meaningful and he could work on his own terms. The concept of living life on your terms and doing what suits you is still very alien in India. People around revere job titles in well-known firms and even though startups are in vogue, unless your firm is in the media, friends, family and former collogues tend to deride your work. Do not let this upset you. Aarav told me that he often feels like a nobody even after having an illustrious career and now working on something that is so useful to people. Keep reminding yourself that it is your life that you are improving and that’s what matters.