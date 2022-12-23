10 years of RIAs: Sadagopan’s journey as financial planner

So, there were two fundamental changes that happened—one on 31 December 2015 and the other on 1 January 2016. So, one, there was an enabling clause by Sebi which said that both advisory feeds and direct feeds have to be given to RIAs, and MFU (MF Utility) started offering direct plans on its advisory platform. After that we slowly started onboarding clients, and I say slowly, because there were lots of problems and lots of missing data, but by 2018, it was kind of okay. So, we decided to go the whole hog into advisory in 2018. We told all our clients that we are going to be in advisory only, and that there would be no regular products and no commission-based products. Plus, we had to convince the clients that we were going to advise them on all these things and would give them a whole set of services, and for this, we would be charging a fee. So, we were able to get more than 90% of the clients into advisory, and from that point onwards, all new clients were only via advisory and direct plans. It has scaled up fine since then.