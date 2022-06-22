Here’s the art of selling your stocks at the right time4 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 11:13 PM IST
- Loss aversion prevents us from selling stocks that are below their buy price
Investing in stocks is all about identifying and buying a good stock, holding it for a sufficiently long period, and selling it at an opportune time. The third part of this process — selling the stock generally does not get the importance it deserves, in turn resulting in sub-optimal returns in the markets even from good stock calls.