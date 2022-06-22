Here’s the art of selling your stocks at the right time

For investors with a reasonably long-term horizon, there are five scenarios in which they should sell a stock. One, the stock theme has played out, the fair price has been achieved and even some overshooting in the stock price has happened. No doubt, the fair value estimate needs to be readjusted, at times upwards, as per the change in circumstances. However, continuing to hold the stock even after the revised fair value has been breached is indicative of a poor investment process and behavioural biases. Two, one realizes that the purchase was a mistake— the stock theme constructed was flawed, over-aggressive, or based on wrong assumptions. Diligent investors perform this exercise of challenging their own thesis on a regular basis. They keep questioning the investment rationale for their core holdings so that they are not blindsided. At times, this exercise does throw up some potent counterpoints some of which may lead us to conclude that our call was wrong. Once this mistake has been identified, one must own up and ruthlessly get out of the position. Hoping for luck to turn or some unforeseen positive factor to emerge can damage our wealth over the long term.