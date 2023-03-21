Here’s the fixed income portfolio that can tackle rising interest rates3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Each time yield spikes, there will be some mark-to-market losses on a fixed income portfolio
Each time yield spikes, there will be some mark-to-market losses on a fixed income portfolio
Investing in fixed income has never been so tricky. After a period of muted returns, fixed income investors are offered higher bond yields, but investors are faced with a fundamental question—is it the right time to build a fixed-income portfolio? What if bond yields go up further?