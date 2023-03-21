Here’s the fixed income portfolio that can tackle rising interest rates

Now, let us understand the other side of the story. There may be a few investors who may be worried about interim volatility. A pertinent question which may be weighing on their minds may be: What if interest rates go up further? And this is a valid concern. It is important to understand that no one can spot a peak of bond yields. It is possible only in hindsight. There is a possibility of a rate hike in the next monetary policy. A sudden spike in inflation such as the one reported for January 2023 may rattle bond markets. In tandem, yields too may move up across maturities. But the broad trend indicates that we are nearing the peak.