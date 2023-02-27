Here’s the right method to assess AIF performance
Alternative investment funds (AIFs ) invest mostly in unlisted investments such as start-ups, early-stage ventures, real estate, infrastructure, and distressed assets. Given the varied investments, correct benchmarking is crucial to assess their performance accurately. For AIFs, creation of a benchmark using available broader market indices is a challenge. Further, systematic risks of AIFs vary substantially through time, making it difficult to measure their performance. Peer group benchmarking can serve as a performance barometer, wherein a group of funds with similar investment mandates or strategies are identified for performance comparison. Here are some performance metrics: