Here’s the right method to assess AIF performance

AIFs, especially category I and II, are closed-end investment vehicles with cash flows (drawdowns and distributions) that are controlled and staggered based on available entry and exit opportunities, as identified by investment managers. Hence, money-weighted returns measured using pooled internal rate of return, or IRR, are more appropriate for performance comparison. Pooled IRR is calculated at an aggregate level by pooling the cash flows within all the schemes belonging to the category and the vintage year. Since performance comparison across funds should be done for the same period, a common practice is to compare with a group with similar starting year or ‘vintage’.