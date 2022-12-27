Here’s what a $1 million retirement looks like in America

She had about $1.1 million saved when she stopped working at 46. Now she has about $1.6 million, most of which is invested in a diversified brokerage account. Two years ago, Ms. Clement felt jittery about the stock market and moved about $500,000 of her investments out of the market and into certificates of deposit. The move has helped her sleep at night and reassured her that she could weather a major downturn, she said.

