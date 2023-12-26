Here’s what you should know to exchange old jewellery for new

Pune-based Archana Manjavkar realized this when she visited jewellery brand Tanishq recently to exchange her mother’s five-year-old gold jewellery bought from a different jeweller. She was informed that the ornament’s purity will be evaluated in two steps. First, the ornament in its current form is scanned in a Karat metre machine that measures the purity of the outer layer of the ornament. Second, it is melted and checked again to ascertain the purity of the entire gold piece. Manjavkar agreed to go through the process, but was left unsatisfied. “The melted gold was scanned thrice and each time the purity grade reading was different. The jeweller valued the gold at the lowest purity grade. How can I believe the accuracy of the machine," said Manjavkar.