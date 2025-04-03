Here's why you may want to open PPF accounts for your spouse, children and parents
Summary
- If you wish to invest more than ₹1.5 lakh a year in the Public Provident Fund, you can do so by gifting money to members of your immediate family and investing it in their PPF accounts.
If you want to get the maximum possible interest for the year in your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, April is a crucial month. If you invest ₹1.5 lakh in PPF from 1-5 April, you are entitled to the full year’s interest, as the per-month interest is calculated on the lowest balance in the first five days of the month, and April marks the start of the financial year.