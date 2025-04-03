Remember – one account per head

A government order in 2024 said if an individual had more than one PPF account, all but one would be considered valid. The others would be tagged as irregular accounts, and interest on those would be revoked retrospectively. If you have two accounts, you have to tag one as the primary account, and the balance in the second account will be transferred to it. From third account onwards, you won't earn any interest from the date of opening.