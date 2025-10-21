Beyond loans and credit cards: From better marriage prospects to jobs — hidden benefits of a high credit score

Having a high credit score is more advantageous than one can imagine. It helps you raise personal loans and credit on favourable terms. But the benefits are not limited to this. An impressive score offers several other advantages as well.

Although the credit score is not yet a key factor in India in transactions beyond lending, such as renting or employment, it is gradually becoming a make-or-break consideration. For instance, a wedding was called off in February this year at Murtizapur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra when the girl's family discovered that the boy had a poor credit score.

Some key advantages of a high credit score I. Leasing equipment: When you lease a vehicle or business equipment, the lessor would view you as a credible and low-risk lessee. This – in the long run – can help you save money.

II. Personal relationships: As mentioned above, there could be a few rare cases where future partners and their families check your credit history to judge your financial health. Therefore, a high credit score can minimise your chances of a cancelled wedding, just like in the case mentioned above.

III. Pitching before investors: Remember Priyasha Saluja of Cinnamon Kitchen from Shark Tank India, who bagged a deal from Boat's Aman Gupta by impressing him with an exceptionally high credit score? All the sharks were jaw-dropped when she revealed that her score was 838.

IV. Better job prospects: Again, this is still not very common in the Indian context. Some jobs that involve dealing with money and lending may consider the credit score of job applicants. These jobs could be in a bank, financial institution or a fintech firm and may relate to lending and financial products.

V. Business association: There could be some finicky client or business associate who may insist on dealing only with those people who possess a high credit score. Warren Buffett once famously said that you can't make a good deal with a bad person. And credit score is a reflection of a person's intentions.