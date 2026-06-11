Hidden credit report errors can hurt your credit score: Here are 5 ways to dispute them

Your credit report is more than just a record of your borrowing history. It reflects your repayment capacity and financial credibility. Banks, financial institutions and NBFCs rely on this report to analyse and evaluate your personal loan, home loan and credit card applications.

If your credit report contains inaccuracies, mistakes or omissions, it can negatively affect your credit score and financial opportunities.

To manage your credit profile and keep your credit score healthy, you must understand what credit report disputes are and how you can raise them, so that your financial integrity remains intact.

Importance of identifying and correcting errors Credit report mistakes or errors can occur for several reasons, some of which can be elementary mistakes, including incorrect personal information, outdated account statuses, inaccurate repayment records or accounts that do not belong to you. Even a minor discrepancy can lower your credit score and influence your ability to avail fresh credit at lower rates and favourable terms.

These factors make regular review of your credit report indispensable. Once a dispute is raised, the respective credit bureau and financial institution verify the information and make rectifications if the claim is valid.

Let us examine this concept in greater depth.

Common credit report errors and their potential ramifications

Common credit report errors Potential impact Incorrect personal information Identity mismatches, marking of wrong loans in your name, and verification issues Closed account marked active Misrepresentation of liabilities, higher credit utilisation as a result thus damaging financial integrity Wrong payment history Lower credit score due to incorrect payment history details. This can complicate the clearance of future loan applications. Unauthorised loan or credit card Risk of seriuos financial losses, economic fraud, legal trouble and psychological stress later on Incorrect credit inquiries Several wrongly marked hard inquiries can reduce creditworthiness and dent future borrowing potential

Four major credit bureaus in India India has four major credit bureaus: TransUnion CIBIL (also known as CIBIL), Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark.

Basic credit score range The basic credit score range provided by these bureaus is 300 to 900. A score of 750 or higher is considered reputable and indicates a solid credit profile. Individual scoring can differ from one bureau to another.

Resolve errors to strengthen financial profile When you eliminate inaccuracies and resolve errors in your credit report, this approach can ensure it accurately reflects your financial behaviour. Removal of errors and corrections in credit reports can help boost your credit score and enhance your basic eligibility for new personal loans, home loans or other forms of credit. A neat credit report can increase lender confidence in your repayment ability.

Also Read | Credit score tips for Millennials and Gen Z to build financial health

Most significantly, the entire dispute-resolution process can be extremely meaningful in encouraging regular credit monitoring and greater economic awareness.