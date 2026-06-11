Hidden credit report errors can hurt your credit score: Here are 5 ways to dispute them

Spot hidden credit report disputes before they harm your credit score. Correcting errors promptly improves creditworthiness, protects your financial reputation and strengthens access to loans and credit cards.

Shivam Shukla
Published11 Jun 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Regular credit report checks help identify disputes, improve credit scores and strengthen financial credibility. Following simple rules can be immensely helpful in maintaining financial well-being.
Regular credit report checks help identify disputes, improve credit scores and strengthen financial credibility. Following simple rules can be immensely helpful in maintaining financial well-being.

Your credit report is more than just a record of your borrowing history. It reflects your repayment capacity and financial credibility. Banks, financial institutions and NBFCs rely on this report to analyse and evaluate your personal loan, home loan and credit card applications.

If your credit report contains inaccuracies, mistakes or omissions, it can negatively affect your credit score and financial opportunities.

To manage your credit profile and keep your credit score healthy, you must understand what credit report disputes are and how you can raise them, so that your financial integrity remains intact.

Importance of identifying and correcting errors

Credit report mistakes or errors can occur for several reasons, some of which can be elementary mistakes, including incorrect personal information, outdated account statuses, inaccurate repayment records or accounts that do not belong to you. Even a minor discrepancy can lower your credit score and influence your ability to avail fresh credit at lower rates and favourable terms.

Also Read | What is an add-on credit card? Benefits, repayment rules and credit score risks

These factors make regular review of your credit report indispensable. Once a dispute is raised, the respective credit bureau and financial institution verify the information and make rectifications if the claim is valid.

Let us examine this concept in greater depth.

Common credit report errors and their potential ramifications

Common credit report errors

Potential impact

Incorrect personal informationIdentity mismatches, marking of wrong loans in your name, and verification issues
Closed account marked activeMisrepresentation of liabilities, higher credit utilisation as a result thus damaging financial integrity
Wrong payment historyLower credit score due to incorrect payment history details. This can complicate the clearance of future loan applications.
Unauthorised loan or credit cardRisk of seriuos financial losses, economic fraud, legal trouble and psychological stress later on
Incorrect credit inquiriesSeveral wrongly marked hard inquiries can reduce creditworthiness and dent future borrowing potential

Four major credit bureaus in India

India has four major credit bureaus: TransUnion CIBIL (also known as CIBIL), Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark.

Basic credit score range

The basic credit score range provided by these bureaus is 300 to 900. A score of 750 or higher is considered reputable and indicates a solid credit profile. Individual scoring can differ from one bureau to another.

Resolve errors to strengthen financial profile

When you eliminate inaccuracies and resolve errors in your credit report, this approach can ensure it accurately reflects your financial behaviour. Removal of errors and corrections in credit reports can help boost your credit score and enhance your basic eligibility for new personal loans, home loans or other forms of credit. A neat credit report can increase lender confidence in your repayment ability.

Also Read | Credit score tips for Millennials and Gen Z to build financial health

Most significantly, the entire dispute-resolution process can be extremely meaningful in encouraging regular credit monitoring and greater economic awareness.

Dispute credit report errors in 5 simple steps

  1. Review your credit report. Understand the error or omission.
  2. Gather all supporting documents to back your claim.
  3. File a dispute with your respective credit bureau.
  4. Respond promptly to verification requests.
  5. Diligently track the dispute status and verify corrections.

By staying proactive, understanding the roles of credit bureaus and associated financial institutions, and addressing discrepancies promptly, you can protect your financial reputation and maintain a high credit score, preferably above 750. In today’s technology-driven world, ensuring the accuracy of your credit report is essential for long-term economic prosperity.

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