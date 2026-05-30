Hidden home loan charges borrowers must check before signing to avoid higher borrowing costs and financial stress

That low EMI number in a home loan offer can be misleading. While it appears affordable at first, the real cost of borrowing often includes several additional charges that can significantly increase your total repayment over time. This is why understanding hidden charges in a home loan is critical before making a long-term financial commitment.

Atul Monga, CEO & CO-Founder, BASIC Home Loan, explains this further, stating that, “A home loan involves several costs beyond the EMI, which borrowers should carefully evaluate before signing the agreement. These typically include processing fees, legal and technical valuation charges, documentation expenses, stamp duty, and other statutory or administrative costs, which may vary across lenders.”

He further added, “While these are usually disclosed in the sanction letter and loan documents, understanding the complete cost structure is important to avoid surprises later. Borrowers should assess the total cost of borrowing, not just the interest rate, as these additional charges can impact overall affordability and long-term financial planning. Careful review of terms ensures better informed borrowing decisions.”

Keeping the above fundamentals and facts in mind, let us discuss several important charges a borrower must consider before locking in a home loan.

Key charges in home loans you must check before signing the loan agreement

I. Processing fees You must remember that when you submit your home loan application, there are going to be several upfront charges that will be imposed on you. These expenses include approval and documentation fees, which can further propel the initial borrowing costs. These charges are imposed by banks to keep themselves operational and facilitate the proper disbursement of funds to borrowers. You should view your home loan holistically, not as a separate borrowing.

II. Legal & valuation fees Property verification, cross-checking and analysis entail additional costs. These expenses vary depending on the property value and the lender. These critical checks are important because the lending institution needs to be clear that the property is legally sound and free of any litigation. Along with the same, it is also worth the loan amount requested. Only after diligently verifying the property’s legal value, market value, and litigation status does the lender process and disburse the home loan. The borrower's overall repayment capacity is analysed critically before approving home loan applications.

III. Stamp duty & documentation charges This is yet another indispensable part of home loan borrowing that is generally overlooked by home loan applicants. Be clear: when you are purchasing a new home, you must factor in mandatory statutory expenses, such as stamp duty, documentation, and other costs that will arise during the registration process. These costs might seem insignificant at first, but don’t ignore them; they can quickly add up to a significant amount and increase overall home purchase costs.

IV. Prepayment & foreclosure charges Prepayment is a way to close out your home loan early. Several lending institutions allow borrowers to close out their home loans earlier than the terms and conditions initially agreed upon. Still, for this, the banks charge penalties to cover the loss of interest they suffer for early repayment, which may reduce your repayment flexibility.

V. Insurance bundling costs Several lending institutions encourage borrowers to sign up for home loan insurance, property insurance or credit protection plans. These plans can look convincing with the overall home loan. Given that some of these policies can also be beneficial, borrowers still overlook that the overall repayment burden and interest outgo over time can rise considerably with them. That is why, before agreeing to any particular policy associated with your home loan, diligently review whether such an insurance plan is mandatory, optional or competitively priced.

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