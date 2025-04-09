Hidden risks of credit card minimum payments: How users can escape the debt trap and boost their credit scores

Credit cards are financial instruments that offer flexibility, convenience and seamless digital payments. However, relying too heavily on paying only the minimum amount due can lead to a dangerous cycle of debt.
While making only the minimum payment might seem like a short-term solution to avoid late payment penalties, it carries serious risks for credit card users in India.
Let us examine this common pitfall, the minimum payment trap, in detail. It can force credit card users into mounting debt, leading to a loss of financial credibility, a drop in trustworthiness, and a significant decline in credit scores.
The minimum payment due is generally 5% of your total outstanding balance on your credit card, along with processing fees and interest. For example, If your credit card bill is ₹1,00,000, then the minimum payment might be ₹5,000.
While making this payment keeps your account in good standing, it does little to reduce the principal amount owed or improve your credit utilisation ratio. The remaining balance continues to build and accrue interest, often as high as 40% to 42% annually, which compounds the debt over time.
If not checked and cleared, this growing interest can spiral out of control and push credit card users into an endless debt trap. Over the long term, it can severely hamper credit profile.
Focusing on paying only the minimum amount can create a debt spiral. The situation can easily go out of hand if you miss out on one payment or cannot pay the minimum amount in subsequent instalments. Such developments are not good for your credit health.
India has recently seen a surge in credit card defaults. This is particularly prevalent among millennials and Gen Z. Many young borrowers are attracted by easy-looking EMI options and buy now and pay later schemes.
They fall into the trap of only paying only the minimum due, which has contributed to rising defaults. Total outstanding credit card dues, for example, reached ₹2.7 lakh crore by June 2024, reflecting a 24% compounded annual growth rate over the last five years.
Hence, the allure and thrill of minimum payments and easy credit card usage is deceptive. It comes with serious consequences of debt build-up. Therefore, understanding the risks of credit card debt build-up and adopting responsible and well-planned repayment habits can help boost your financial security and peace of mind.
You should only go for credit cards, personal loans or any other credit instruments when you have no other options. As such, credit instruments come with high interest rates and a serious threat of falling into an endless debt trap.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
