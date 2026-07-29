Hidden risks of UPI Autopay: Nykaa AVP’s LinkedIn post sparks debate about free trials

Lokesh Ahuja, AVP at Nykaa, has shared a cautionary story on LinkedIn. He recently taught his mother how to use UPI payments. He came across something that rang an alarm bell.
Scrolling through her phone later, Ahuja spotted several AutoPay mandates. She unknowingly subscribed to multiple services through free trials. These offered zero cost during the initial 30-day period. However, they automatically charged users afterwards unless cancelled promptly.
“And most people never notice a ₹79 deduction. Because it quietly disappears inside an account statement with a hundred other UPI transactions. That's the real product behind a free trial. Not the first free month,” he wrote.
Lokesh Ahuja reflected on shifting parental concerns across generations. Parents once worried about children crossing roads safely. Now, children worry about their parents navigating the internet safely instead.
“Strange how our parents once worried about us crossing the road. Now we worry about them crossing the internet,” he wrote.
He later added, “Earlier, the biggest risk was buying the wrong thing. Today, it's agreeing to something you didn't fully understand. AutoPay mandates, app permissions, location access, recurring subscriptions.”
According to Ahuja, they're all “tiny decisions” made in seconds. However, such decisions may trigger something for a longer period.
“Digital literacy is no longer just about knowing how to use technology. It's also about knowing what you've agreed to,” he added.
Lokesh Ahuja's LinkedIn post about hidden AutoPay mandates sparked wide engagement. One user agreed, calling free trials a “silent money drain” nationwide.
Another user raised similar concerns regarding debit card charges.
“Similarly, how many know that all banks provide debit cards and NOT the ATM cards, just because ATM cards are free, while Debit cards get charged about 800 to 1000 per annum. This is a pure theft, as over 60% of people use Debit Cards as ATM Cards only - they never do online transactions using Debit cards,” the user wrote.
One user noted that payment pages would often redirect users to AutoPay. She calls it the “worst part” of the transaction.
According to one user, people often notice deductions too late. “Even when people do notice, it's only when the transaction for the next month has already happened,” the user wrote.
One user suggests automating reminders before trial periods actually end. Another user stresses the shift in generational trust around financial transactions.
“The generation before us, our parents, worked on trust. You genuinely believed people and transacted. Our generation has grown up with mistrust. We are always looking around to see who will take us for a ride,” the user added.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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