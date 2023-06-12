High bank fixed deposit (FD) interest rates may not last for long. Here is why3 min read 12 Jun 2023, 12:26 PM IST
The era of rising fixed deposit rates may be drawing to a close. Experts suggest individuals planning to invest in short- to medium-term FDs should consider booking their deposits promptly,
The era of rising fixed deposit (FD) rates may be drawing to a close, and the withdrawal of ₹2000 currency notes from circulation is believed to be a significant factor. Various macroeconomic indicators suggest that FD interest rates are approaching their peak in the current cycle of interest rate hikes.
