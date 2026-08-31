High Beta leads in 1-year returns: A look at how 5 factor investing styles performed against Nifty 500

Factor investing has emerged as an approach that groups stocks based on specific characteristics such as momentum, quality, value, volatility, and sensitivity to market movements.
Rather than selecting stocks only by sector or market capitalisation, factor-based strategies seek to capture the performance associated with these characteristics.
Data from the PL Asset Management - PMS Monthly Newsletter shows that High Beta and Value were the strongest-performing factors over the past one year, significantly outperforming the broader Nifty 500 during the period.
The High Beta factor delivered a 21.66% return over 12 months, while Value gained 16.50%. Both were well ahead of the 2.38% return delivered by the Nifty 500 over the same period.
|Factor
|12-month return
|High Beta
|21.66%
|Value
|16.50%
|Low Volatility
|6.38%
|Quality
|3.35%
|Momentum
|2.67%
*Source: PL Capital, Data as on 31 July 2026
Among the five factors, High Beta led with a 21.66% 1-year return, followed by Value at 16.50%.
The performance gap between the factors was substantial. High Beta's 21.66% return was about 19 percentage points higher than Momentum's 2.67% over the same period.
Value also maintained a sizeable lead over Momentum, with a return difference of nearly 14 percentage points.
Comparing the factor investing styles' returns with the Nifty 500 can provide investors with a clearer picture of whether a particular factor outperformed or lagged the broader market.
|Factor
|12-month excess return vs Nifty 500
|High Beta
|+19.28%
|Value
|+14.12%
|Low Volatility
|+4.00%
|Quality
|+0.97%
|Momentum
|+0.29%
*Source: PL Capital, Data as on 31 July 2026
The data shows that all five factors outperformed the broader market in the last one year.
High Beta generated a 12-month excess return of 19.28% over the Nifty 500, which gave 2.38% returns during the period.
Value delivered an excess return of 14.12%. Low Volatility also outperformed the index, with an excess return of 4%.
Quality and Momentum were only marginally ahead of the Nifty 500, with excess returns of 0.97% and 0.29%, respectively.
High Beta and Value accounted for the strongest relative gains, while Momentum and Quality remained much closer to the broader market's performance.
The latest one-year performance highlights how differently factor strategies can behave during the same market period.
But factors that delivered higher absolute returns also generated higher excess returns over the Nifty 500 during the period.
High Beta's strong performance indicates that stocks with greater sensitivity to market movements benefited during the period. Value stocks also performed strongly, while Low Volatility delivered a more moderate outperformance.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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