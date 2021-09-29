Remember that when you make a purchase through credit card, you usually have a 45-day period to pay for that purchase. On the due date of payment, you can either decide to pay the minimum amount or clear the total due for that month. However, when you pay the minimum due, you carry forward your dues for that month to the subsequent month. This way, you hamper your CIBIL score. And as we saw, a high score can help you save a lot of money in the form of unpaid interest on future loans.

