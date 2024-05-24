High FD interest rates: Term deposits by corporate offer up to 8%
Evaluate credit ratings of issuers, align tenure with financial goals, compare interest rates, and diversify portfolio when investing in corporate fixed deposits for optimal returns.
If you are looking for higher interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs), corporate fixed deposits from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) can be seen as an attractive option. These deposits offer higher returns when compared to major private and public sector banks. However, it is crucial to assess the risks involved before investing.