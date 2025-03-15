High FD rates: Get over 9% on fixed deposits | Latest interest for small finance banks

Fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to provide reliable, consistent long-term investment returns. They are especially beneficial for conservative investors who avoid taking risks. Certain small finance banks in India offer FD interest rates of over 9%, which is relatively higher than those of public, private, and foreign banks.
Here are the latest FD rates for small finance banks
For senior citizens, Unity Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate of interest at 9.1% per annum for a tenure of 1001 days. The highest interest rate for general citizens is 8.6%. The bank revised the interest rates on March 11, 2025. It offers 7.25% interest on 1 year FD deposits for general citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens.
The North East Small Finance Bank offers a 9% interest on FDs for a tenure of 18 months, one day to 36 months, applicable to both general and senior citizens. For six months, one day to 12 months, it offers 7% interest for general citizens and 7.5% for senior citizens.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers an 8.5% per annum interest rate for a tenure of 1,500 days or two to three years. The one-year FD rate is 8% per annum.
For a tenure of five years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides an interest of 8.6% per annum, while it offers 8.25% interest for a one-year FD.
The highest FD rate for ESAF Small Finance Bank is 8.38% for a tenure of 888 days, while it offers 6% interest on a 1-year deposit.
For fixed deposits for tenure from one to three years, Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.25% per annum. A similar interest rate is given for a one-year FD.
Equitas Small Finance Bank gives an interest rate of 8.25% per annum for fixed deposits for a tenure of 888 days. The bank offers an interest of 8.1% per annum for a deposit of one year.
AU Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rate on fixed deposits for a tenure of 18 months, which is 8.1%. The interest rate for a one-year deposit is 7.25%.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gives 8.25% per annum for a tenure of 18 months, while for a one-year deposit, the bank offers an 8.1% per annum interest rate.