High FD rates: Get over 9% on fixed deposits | Latest interest for small finance banks

Fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to provide reliable, consistent long-term investment returns. They are especially beneficial for conservative investors who avoid taking risks. Certain small finance banks in India offer FD interest rates of over 9%, which is relatively higher than those of public, private, and foreign banks.

Here are the latest FD rates for small finance banks

Banks offering FD rates above 9% For senior citizens, Unity Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate of interest at 9.1% per annum for a tenure of 1001 days. The highest interest rate for general citizens is 8.6%. The bank revised the interest rates on March 11, 2025. It offers 7.25% interest on 1 year FD deposits for general citizens and 7.75% for senior citizens.

The North East Small Finance Bank offers a 9% interest on FDs for a tenure of 18 months, one day to 36 months, applicable to both general and senior citizens. For six months, one day to 12 months, it offers 7% interest for general citizens and 7.5% for senior citizens.

Banks offering FD interest rates above 8% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers an 8.5% per annum interest rate for a tenure of 1,500 days or two to three years. The one-year FD rate is 8% per annum.

For a tenure of five years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides an interest of 8.6% per annum, while it offers 8.25% interest for a one-year FD.

The highest FD rate for ESAF Small Finance Bank is 8.38% for a tenure of 888 days, while it offers 6% interest on a 1-year deposit.

For fixed deposits for tenure from one to three years, Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8.25% per annum. A similar interest rate is given for a one-year FD.

Equitas Small Finance Bank gives an interest rate of 8.25% per annum for fixed deposits for a tenure of 888 days. The bank offers an interest of 8.1% per annum for a deposit of one year.

AU Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rate on fixed deposits for a tenure of 18 months, which is 8.1%. The interest rate for a one-year deposit is 7.25%.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gives 8.25% per annum for a tenure of 18 months, while for a one-year deposit, the bank offers an 8.1% per annum interest rate.