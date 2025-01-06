Fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable, consistent long-term investment return, making it a preferred choice among conservative investors.

Investors deposit a lump sum amount and earn interest on the total amount.

A fixed deposit provides higher interest rates than a savings account, making it an attractive option for conservative investors. Check out the high FD rates offered by small finance, private and public banks.

The highest rate on fixed deposits is offered by Unity Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for a tenure of 1001 days and NorthEast Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for 546 days to 1111 days tenure.

Highest FD rates offered by small finance banks (SFBs) Bank Tenure Interest rate Unity Small Finance Bank 1001 days 9.00% North East Small Finance Bank 546 days to 1111 days 9.00% Equitas Small Finance Bank 888 days 8.25% Jana Small Finance Bank 1 year to 3 years 8.25% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 2 years to 3 years 8.60% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 12 months 8.25% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 2 years to 3 years 8.50% AU Small Finance Bank 18 months 8.00%

Highest FD rates offered by private banks Bank Tenure Interest rate Canara Bank 3 years to 5 years 7.40% Bank of Maharashtra 333 days 7.35% Indian Bank 400 days 7.30% Bank of India 400 days 7.30% Bank of Baroda 400 days 7.30% State Bank of India 444 days 7.25% Punjab National Bank 400 days 7.25%