High FD rates: Get up to 9% on fixed deposits | Latest interest for public, private & small finance banks

High FD rates: Get up to 9% on fixed deposits | Latest interest for public, private & small finance banks

Riya R Alex

Fixed deposits offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. Unity Small Finance Bank and North East Small Finance Bank lead the pack with 9.0% rates for designated tenures.

FD interest rates: Banks mostly offer higher interest rates on long-tenure fixed deposits.

Fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable, consistent long-term investment return, making it a preferred choice among conservative investors.

Investors deposit a lump sum amount and earn interest on the total amount.

The highest rate on fixed deposits is offered by Unity Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for a tenure of 1001 days and NorthEast Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for 546 days to 1111 days tenure.

The highest rate on fixed deposits is offered by Unity Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for a tenure of 1001 days and NorthEast Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for 546 days to 1111 days tenure.

Highest FD rates offered by small finance banks (SFBs)

BankTenureInterest rate
Unity Small Finance Bank1001 days9.00%
North East Small Finance Bank546 days to 1111 days9.00%
Equitas Small Finance Bank888 days8.25%
Jana Small Finance Bank1 year to 3 years8.25%
Suryoday Small Finance Bank2 years to 3 years8.60%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank12 months8.25%
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank2 years to 3 years8.50%
AU Small Finance Bank18 months8.00%

Highest FD rates offered by private banks

BankTenureInterest rate
Canara Bank3 years to 5 years7.40%
Bank of Maharashtra333 days7.35%
Indian Bank400 days7.30%
Bank of India400 days7.30%
Bank of Baroda400 days7.30%
State Bank of India444 days7.25%
Punjab National Bank400 days7.25%

Highest FD rates offered by public banks

BankTenureInterest rate
DCB Bank19 to 20 months8.05%
Bandhan Bank1 year8.05%
RBL Bank500 days8.00%
IndusInd Bank1 year 5 months to 1 year 6 months7.99%
IDFC First Bank400 to 500 days7.90%
HDFC Bank55 months7.40%
ICICI Bank15 months to 2 years7.25%

