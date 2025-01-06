Fixed deposits offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. Unity Small Finance Bank and North East Small Finance Bank lead the pack with 9.0% rates for designated tenures.

Fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable, consistent long-term investment return, making it a preferred choice among conservative investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors deposit a lump sum amount and earn interest on the total amount.

A fixed deposit provides higher interest rates than a savings account, making it an attractive option for conservative investors. Check out the high FD rates offered by small finance, private and public banks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highest rate on fixed deposits is offered by Unity Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for a tenure of 1001 days and NorthEast Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for 546 days to 1111 days tenure.

Highest FD rates offered by small finance banks (SFBs) Bank Tenure Interest rate Unity Small Finance Bank 1001 days 9.00% North East Small Finance Bank 546 days to 1111 days 9.00% Equitas Small Finance Bank 888 days 8.25% Jana Small Finance Bank 1 year to 3 years 8.25% Suryoday Small Finance Bank 2 years to 3 years 8.60% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 12 months 8.25% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 2 years to 3 years 8.50% AU Small Finance Bank 18 months 8.00% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highest FD rates offered by private banks Bank Tenure Interest rate Canara Bank 3 years to 5 years 7.40% Bank of Maharashtra 333 days 7.35% Indian Bank 400 days 7.30% Bank of India 400 days 7.30% Bank of Baroda 400 days 7.30% State Bank of India 444 days 7.25% Punjab National Bank 400 days 7.25%