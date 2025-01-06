Fixed deposits offer higher interest rates than savings accounts. Unity Small Finance Bank and North East Small Finance Bank lead the pack with 9.0% rates for designated tenures.
Fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable, consistent long-term investment return, making it a preferred choice among conservative investors.
Investors deposit a lump sum amount and earn interest on the total amount.
A fixed deposit provides higher interest rates than a savings account, making it an attractive option for conservative investors. Check out the high FD rates offered by small finance, private and public banks.
The highest rate on fixed deposits is offered by Unity Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for a tenure of 1001 days and NorthEast Small Finance Bank at a 9.0% interest rate for 546 days to 1111 days tenure.
Highest FD rates offered by small finance banks (SFBs)