High home loan rates hits affordability; Mumbai becomes unaffordable: Report

To tackle inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the Repo rate by 250 bps since May last year. As per Knight Frank's report, the hike in repo rates by 250 basis points from May 2022 to February 2023 impacted affordability by an average of 2.5% across cities and increased the EMI load by 14.4%. However, the demand has remained unimpaired and has sustained the multi-year highs seen in H1 2023.

