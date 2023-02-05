High net worth individuals may ditch market-linked debentures
Post-tax yields of MLDs set to shrink; alternatives like commercial real estate, venture debt may find favour
Union budget 2023 has taken away the taxation arbitrage hitherto enjoyed by market-linked debentures (MLDs). So far, MLDs attracted just 10% tax if held for more than 12 months and so had become a firm favourite among high net-worth investors (HNIs).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×