High net worth individuals may ditch market-linked debentures

Let’s take an example. Suppose you invested ₹10 lakh in an MLD with a maturity of 36 months. You would not only get back your principal of ₹10 lakh, but also additional coupon payments at the time of maturity. This would amount to ₹13.31 lakh after three years, which would translate into capital gains of ₹3.31 lakh. Post-tax, this would come down to ₹2.97 lakh (LTCG tax rate of 10%; tax liability of ₹33,100). Such a gain would now come down to ₹2.31 lakh (STCG tax rate of 30% at highest tax-slab; tax liability of ₹99,300).