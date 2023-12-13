Three out of ten individuals do not purchase health insurance due to the high premiums associated with it, according to a recent survey conducted by Pristyn Care. Furthermore, the research revealed that approximately 34% of individuals lack awareness about the various options available for health insurance.

Increase in health insurance purchases and limits post-pandemic

Interestingly, the survey also found that around 45% of people opted to purchase health insurance after the pandemic hit, emphasising the importance of having coverage during uncertain times. In addition, approximately 42% of respondents increased their insurance limits, highlighting the growing recognition of the value and necessity of health coverage.

Belief in cost-effective medical procedures, yet preference for metros

More than 60% of individuals expressed confidence in the affordability of medical procedures in India. However, despite this perception, 5 out of 10 patients residing in tier 2 and 3 cities still travel to metros in search of better treatment options. When asked about areas of improvement in the healthcare system, 30% of respondents stressed the need for more affordable medical treatments, while 24% emphasised the importance of improving the quality of healthcare professionals, as per survey.

Satisfaction with surgical care accessibility in metro cities

On a positive note, the survey revealed that 7 out of 10 respondents residing in metro cities reported being satisfied with the current accessibility of surgical care in their respective areas.

India's commitment to affordable and accessible healthcare

Despite global challenges, the government's approach through Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) has successfully made quality healthcare accessible and affordable for millions of people, survey reveals.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!