Raising kids is hard. Paying school fees doesn’t have to be

Anagh Pal
7 min read29 Dec 2025, 05:41 PM IST
In India’s metros, educating a child has quietly become one of the biggest household expenses.(Mint)
Summary
Education inflation in India tends to run higher than general CPI, often in the 8-12% range for private education, especially in metros. Experts say education costs double about every 6–7 years.

Delhi-based Deepika Khosla, 38, a French teacher, and her husband, Mohit Khosla,40, a working professional in the telecom sector, are parents to twins Avighna and Itika, both eight years old and currently in grade 3. Education forms a central part of the family’s monthly budgeting. On average, the couple spends around 40,000– 45,000 per month per child on education and related needs. “We plan for education-related expenses as a fixed, non-negotiable expense, similar to our home EMI or car EMI. It has to be taken care of, so it has to be taken care of,” said Deepika.

In India’s metros, educating a child has quietly become one of the biggest household expenses. Beyond headline tuition fees, parents must budget for coaching, transport, projects, uniforms, and frequent school-led activities that add up over the years. As costs rise faster than general inflation, families are being pushed to plan education spending with the same seriousness as housing or retirement—locking it into monthly budgets and building buffers to manage inevitable surprises.

Education inflation in India tends to run higher than the general CPI, often in the 8–12% range for private education, especially in metros. NSSO and other data show urban private school fees have risen over 150–170% in the last decade, meaning school costs can double roughly every 6–7 years,” said Madhupam Krishna, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment advisor (RIA) and chief planner, WealthWisher Financial Planner and Advisors.

Hidden costs (transport, books, uniforms, activities, coaching, and devices) also rise 5–10% annually and can nearly double the headline tuition burden.

Cap expenses at 10-15%

Parents face intense peer pressure to pick elite schools, often ignoring budgets. “Before choosing a school, parents must first ask how much they can realistically afford. As a rule, a child’s total schooling and related expenses should not exceed about 10–15% of household income. If it crosses that level, savings for emergencies, retirement, and even the child’s future education start getting compromised,” said Srinivasan, director and founder of Shree Sidvin Investment Advisors.

There is a general notion that good schools are always expensive. This might be the case if these schools also happen to be located in premium neighbourhoods, but looking for options outside of such localities could get you the best of both worlds: good education that's also in your budget

Also, parents should remember that if they put their child into a very expensive school early on, they are committing to that cost for the next 12 to 15 years. “Changing schools later could also mean that the child finds it difficult to adjust. Parents should plan for the full duration of schooling, not just the first few years,” said Srinivasan.

“Choose a school where most of your child’s development needs are met and you don’t have to spend additional money on tuition and extra classes. Talk to existing parents to glean more information about the school, and go for a school orientation and tour before deciding,” says Sumeet Mehta, CEO & co-founder, LEAD Group, a school edtech company. Also, choose to live near your child’s school to save on transport and save them the trouble of a long commute to and from school.

Education cost creep

“Today, depending on which school one sends their child to, total school fees in metros can range from 50,000 for state board schools to 10 lakh for IB schools, with CBSE, ICSE, and IGCSE schools falling in between. Transport can add another 15,000 to 1 lakh, and books and uniforms another 10,000-20,000,” said Mehta. And most parents resort to tuitions and extra classes that can burn a hole of another 30,000 to 2 lakh, depending on the tutor and type of class.

That is not all. “In branded or chain schools, one-time admission or building fees can range from 50,000 to 1 lakh. These are often positioned as maintenance or infrastructure charges and add meaningfully to the first-year cost,” said Usha Mohan, managing director, K-12 Conultants, and principal, The Green School Bangalore.

Children’s hobbies can be a significant expense. Dance, music, sports coaching, art classes, and summer camps can cost anywhere between 5,000 to 20,000 per month per child. Over a year, these add up, making extracurriculars a notable part of household budgets for urban families.

Pune-based Anupam Kumari, 40, and her husband, Abhijeet Kumar, 42, spend about 20,000 per month per child on school fees for each of their daughters, with an additional 7,000– 8,000 on extracurricular activities. They have seen annual fee hikes of 15–20%, while hobby-related costs rise steadily as the children grow older.

“Education is our highest priority, so we decide yearly the cost of education, like school fees, uniforms, and books. I am a housewife, and my husband is not a salaried employee, since he has a startup, but we never came into this situation where we need to worry on a monthly basis,” said Kumari.

“Families usually receive the fee schedule months in advance, so the key is budgeting early and setting aside money quarter by quarter rather than reacting at the last minute,” said Mohan.

School fees, minus the stress

Rolling buffer strategy: “We break education planning into three phases: up to age six, six to eighteen, and eighteen and above. For school education, the goal is to build a rolling two- to three-year fee corpus using balanced or conservative hybrid funds, so parents are never forced to rely entirely on monthly cash flows,” said Srinivasan.

During the early years, from birth to age six, education and preschool expenses are generally manageable through regular household income. This stage covers basic preschool fees, books, uniforms, and occasional activities.

The real financial planning begins when the child starts formal schooling at around age six. By this stage, parents should aim to build a three-year fee buffer to avoid stress from sudden fee hikes or income fluctuations. For schools charging 2–3 lakh annually, this means accumulating a corpus of 6–9 lakh. This amount should ideally be invested in aggressive hybrid funds.

Aggressive hybrid funds invest between 65% and 80% stocks and 20% to 35% in debt. Because they maintain this majority in equity, they are taxed under equity rules. For holdings over one year, you pay long-term capital gains tax at a rate of 12.5% on any profit exceeding 1.25 lakh.

This allows families to benefit from long-term capital gains taxation at 12.5% after one year, while the remaining portion in debt or safer instruments provides stability.

By setting up this corpus before the first day of school, parents can ensure that upcoming fees are covered without dipping into regular income, reducing financial stress and giving the family more flexibility to manage other priorities.

At the start of each school year, one year’s fees can be withdrawn from this corpus, while the next two years’ fees are replenished through monthly SIPs, annual bonuses, or other windfalls. This cycle is repeated each year until the child turns 16, after which it is allowed to run out.

SWP projection strategy: The other option recommended by planners is to build a corpus and use that money to partly fund the education expenses. Start early by estimating the current annual school cost (tuition + bus + books + activities). Project these by forwarding the expense by an 8–10% increase for 10–15 years to understand the true burden.

“Start making a portfolio via monthly SIP and lump sum into a mix of equity and debt so that each year’s fee is partly funded from this fund, not only the household income,” said Krishna.

Systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) allow you to withdraw a fixed amount from your mutual fund investments for funding annual school fees or tuition payments, as they provide a predictable income stream while keeping the remaining corpus invested for growth. “By withdrawing only the gains (capital appreciation), you can preserve the principal, which continues to grow and helps mitigate the impact of inflation,” said Krishna.

Education has become a significant expense that can’t be left to chance and needs to be planned for in advance, so it doesn’t derail other goals. Investing early on can help you build the required corpus and also ease pressure on the household income.

