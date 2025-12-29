Raising kids is hard. Paying school fees doesn’t have to be

Delhi-based Deepika Khosla, 38, a French teacher, and her husband, Mohit Khosla,40, a working professional in the telecom sector, are parents to twins Avighna and Itika, both eight years old and currently in grade 3. Education forms a central part of the family’s monthly budgeting. On average, the couple spends around ₹40,000– ₹45,000 per month per child on education and related needs. “We plan for education-related expenses as a fixed, non-negotiable expense, similar to our home EMI or car EMI. It has to be taken care of, so it has to be taken care of,” said Deepika.