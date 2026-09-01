High-yield investments can hide a catch. Here’s what income investors should know

Indian investors seeking regular income have traditionally relied on bank deposits, bonds and dividend-paying stocks. But the income-investment landscape is expanding. Investors now have a wider range of listed options, including dividend-paying companies, Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
A high payout can be attractive, but it can also be misleading. The better questions are: Where does the money come from? How reliable is it? Can it grow? And what happens to the original investment?