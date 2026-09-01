High-yield investments can hide a catch. Here’s what income investors should know

Harsimran SandhuAbhinav Jindal
4 min read1 Sep 2026, 02:37 PM IST
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Sustainable dividends ultimately depend on profits, cash generation and management’s willingness to share that cash with shareholders.
Summary
Dividend stocks, Reits and InvITs can offer attractive payouts, but investors need to look beyond yield to cash flows, capital preservation, taxes and total returns.

Indian investors seeking regular income have traditionally relied on bank deposits, bonds and dividend-paying stocks. But the income-investment landscape is expanding. Investors now have a wider range of listed options, including dividend-paying companies, Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

A high payout can be attractive, but it can also be misleading. The better questions are: Where does the money come from? How reliable is it? Can it grow? And what happens to the original investment?

Consider dividend-paying shares. A high dividend yield may look attractive, but it could simply reflect a falling share price or an unusually large one-time dividend. Sustainable dividends ultimately depend on profits, cash generation and management’s willingness to share that cash with shareholders.

Income backed by assets

Reits offer a different route to income. Instead of buying an office building or shopping centre yourself, a Reit allows you to own a small interest in a portfolio of income-generating properties. Rental cash flows from these assets support distributions to investors. India now has six listed Reits, following the May listing of Bagmane Prime Office REIT.

Also Read | Don’t let trust and jargon cloud your investment judgment

Reits can benefit when property rents rise. But they are not fixed deposits. Investors need to consider occupancy, rental growth, property quality, borrowing costs and the remaining lease period. A large payout is useful only if the underlying rental income is healthy and sustainable.

A technical term often used with Reits is “distributable cash flow”. Simply put, this is the cash a Reit has available to distribute to investors after relevant expenses and adjustments. Reits are required to distribute at least 90% of this amount. For investors, the key point is that the payout is ultimately linked to the cash generated by the underlying properties.

InvITs work on a similar broad principle, but their underlying assets are infrastructure rather than primarily real estate. An InvIT can give investors access to assets such as roads and transmission networks without requiring them to own or operate those assets directly.

Some InvITs can offer attractive payout rates. But investors should ask: How long can the underlying asset keep generating cash? This matters particularly for infrastructure operating under a fixed concession or contract. A toll road, for example, may generate strong cash flows today but have a limited operating period before its concession expires.

Look beyond the payout

A distribution is not necessarily the same as profit or pure income. A portion of an InvIT’s payout can represent a return of some of the investor’s original capital. Therefore, a 12% or 15% payout should not automatically be compared with a 6% dividend or bond coupon. Investors need to understand what they are actually receiving.

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The more relevant measure is “total return”: the cash received during the investment period plus any increase or decrease in the investment’s value.

The quality of the sponsor also matters for Reits and InvITs. The sponsor is typically the entity that establishes the trust and contributes or transfers the initial portfolio of infrastructure or real estate assets to it. A strong institutional or government-linked sponsor may provide greater comfort on governance, asset quality and operating capability, although it cannot guarantee future cash flows.

A simple framework can help investors compare these choices. Ask five questions: Where does the cash come from? Is it likely to continue? Can the payout grow? How much borrowing supports the investment? And, after tax, what return am I actually likely to earn?

Dividend-paying shares can offer both regular income and the potential for capital appreciation. Reits can provide income backed by rental cash flows from real estate assets. InvITs can offer cash flows linked to infrastructure projects, but investors should also consider the remaining asset life and the nature and sustainability of the distributions.

Also Read | Reits and InvITs draw wealthy Indians seeking diversification

Finally, investors should look beyond headline yield. Inflation reduces purchasing power, while taxes reduce what the investor actually keeps. Reit and InvIT payouts can also have different tax treatment depending on their components. The meaningful comparison is therefore post-tax total return—not simply the number shown next to “yield”.

Yield should be the starting point, not the destination. Beyond safer income options, investors should understand the additional risk they are taking to earn a higher yield. The better investment is one that is most likely to keep paying, increase those payments over time and preserve the capital that generates the income.

The objective is durable income, capital preservation and sustainable returns. One principle matters most: income is valuable only when it can last.

Harsimran Sandhu is professor of finance at IMT Ghaziabad. Abhinav Jindal is a senior faculty at NTPC’s Power Management Institute (PMI), Noida.

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