Higher deposit insurance for banks already under RBI’s directions

When the deposit insurance limit was hiked to ₹5 lakh in the Budget for FY21, it was not clear whether depositors of banks that are already under Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) direction would get the benefit or they wouldn't. But when RBI sent a press release on liquidation of The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd on Saturday, it settled the question that was on the mind of many depositors whose money are stuck with various banks for many years now.

The central bank said the co-operative bank will go under liquidation and every depositor will get back up to ₹5 lakh under the deposit insurance. The news brought cheer to Mumbai-based Vijayalakshmi PK, 67, whose ₹4.5 lakh is stuck with Rupee Co-operative Bank since 2013.

"Though RBI had put restrictions on Rupee Co-operative Bank, it was still operational. It also meant that the co-operative bank would continue paying for deposit insurance. But there was no confirmation on whether depositors would get ₹5 lakh (revised insurance limit) or ₹1 lakh (earlier insurance limit) as RBI had put the bank under directors before the Budget. But now it's clear," said Vijayalakshmi.

While The CKP Co-operative Bank will be winded up now, the liquidation process, too, can a long time. "Liquidation is a long-drawn process. First, a liquidator would be appointed. If Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have frozen any accounts, they will conduct their inquiry. Then the liquidation process would start. The liquidator would fist sell assets and see what recovery is possible. Payment of depositors happens after these processes are over," said Vishwas Utagi, former vice president of All India Bank Employees Association and president of the PMC Depositors' Association.

Utagi gives an example of Bank of Karad, which went under liquidation after Harshad Mehta scam. "The entire liquidation process of the bank is not yet completed," he said.

