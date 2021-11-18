There are nearly 6,000 colleges and universities in the US spread across its 50 states. For the same reason, there wouldn’t be a top five or even a top 10 list of universities. While you should always try to find the best university possible for your chosen field, keep in mind that wherever you study, you would be getting more than an education—a first-hand experience of a thriving economy, exposure to some of the most modern facilities, and a work culture different from that in India.

Tuition in the US: The US is the hub of engineering, management and new-age courses. Postgraduate tuition in Ivy League universities such as Columbia, Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, etc., would range between $20,000 and $35,000 ( ₹15 lakh to ₹26 lakh at rates as on 7 October) per year and $53,000-80,000 ( ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh) for courses such as MBA or MS in engineering. The tuition fees for international students would always be significantly higher, which universities list separately. At times, the same university might have different MBA programmes of different durations, and the fees would differ for each. Also, tuition for a particular course in the US might depend on the number of units in a particular course, and the number of courses you opt to take of the subject. State universities in the US also offer quality education at significantly lesser costs, between $13,000 and $33,000 ( ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh) per year for most courses. The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of California, Los Angeles and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are all examples of highly ranked public (State) universities with affordable tuition.

View Full Image Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint

Living expenses: Every university will list its ‘cost of attendance’ which is the total amount the student would need for one year. The living expenses for international students in the US would range from $10,000 to $18,000 ( ₹7.5 lakh to ₹13.5 lakh) per year. Living expenses also depend on various factors such as whether the student stays on or off-campus, meal plans, means of public transport and the amount spent on recreation.

Midwest US is the cheapest to live in, while the East Coast (Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, New York City, etc.) and the West Coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco, etc.) would cost the most. Living close to city areas would obviously be more expensive, but keep in mind the commute when living away from cities.

It would be easier for Indian students to find affordable living options if they choose colleges with plenty of international students. On-campus stay is not always cheaper, coming to around USD $5,300 (about ₹4 lakh) per year, for accommodation alone.

Work visa, ease of finding a job: The US is called the land of opportunities for a reason. While most Ivy League and other highly-ranked colleges are recruiters’ first choices, there are quite a few others, too, that are high up in the employability list. The two crucial tickets to you landing a good job are networking and internships. More than half the students who do internships along with their academic courses land full-time jobs, developing skills and meeting the right people in the process.

The most common visa international students apply for is the F-1 visa. Students with F-1 visas can do internships as part of Curricular Practical Training (CPT) during their course. The visa also allows you to stay back after the course and work for one year in the same field of study, under OPT (Optional Practical Training). However, you need to find a job within 90 days of completion. Also, OPT is temporary, and students need to apply for a work visa to continue working after one year. This is usually an H-1B visa, sponsored by an employer, and associated with a specific job. The employer will need to submit your application to the US lottery for this, which is drawn once a year. In March 2016, the Department of Homeland Security published a rule changing the OPT extension for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) students from 17 months to 24 months, as part of the government’s initiative to retain talents post study. In essence, this allows STEM students to stay back indefinitely.

Travel restrictions to the US: Covid-related travel rules keep changing by the day, so students need to search for updated information from the official source—the US embassy. As of now, the US allows students with valid F-1 or M-1 visas to enter the country 30 days before the start of the course. Each university has its own rules regarding quarantine, vaccination and mode of teaching (classroom or online).

Ajesh Raj is co-founder and CEO, Edumpus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.