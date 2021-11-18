Higher education in the US—a first-hand experience of a thriving economy

Tuition in the US: The US is the hub of engineering, management and new-age courses. Postgraduate tuition in Ivy League universities such as Columbia, Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Cornell, etc., would range between $20,000 and $35,000 ( ₹15 lakh to ₹26 lakh at rates as on 7 October) per year and $53,000-80,000 ( ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh) for courses such as MBA or MS in engineering. The tuition fees for international students would always be significantly higher, which universities list separately. At times, the same university might have different MBA programmes of different durations, and the fees would differ for each. Also, tuition for a particular course in the US might depend on the number of units in a particular course, and the number of courses you opt to take of the subject. State universities in the US also offer quality education at significantly lesser costs, between $13,000 and $33,000 ( ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh) per year for most courses. The University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of California, Los Angeles and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are all examples of highly ranked public (State) universities with affordable tuition.