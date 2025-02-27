Higher EPS pension: Why do employees feel shortchanged?

"The pro-rata calculation requires separate computations for pensionable service before and after 1 September 2014. Part A will be the lower of the i) highest monthly salary earned before 1 September 2014 or ii) the average monthly salary of the preceding 60 months before this date. Part B will be the lower of i) the highest monthly salary earned after 1 September 2014 or the average monthly salary of the preceding 60 months before exiting the pension fund. An additional weightage of two years is added to the pensionable service before 1 September 2014 if the total service period is more than 20 years," said Kunal Arora, founder, SKVC Consulting.