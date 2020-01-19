Higher interest than bank FDs: This govt senior citizen scheme open till March

With good returns, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) is a pension scheme for those who are above 60. Launched in 2017, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) offers a guaranteed payout of pension to senior citizens. The scheme can be purchased offline as well as online, through Life Insurance Corp. of India. Senior citizens have time till March 31 to invest in Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana which provides higher return than any bank.

Eligibility: Any individual who is 60 or above the age of 60 can avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) scheme. There is no entry age.

Maximum investment: One can invest a maximum amount of ₹15 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) scheme. The tenure of the policy is set at 10 years.

Return: The scheme offers an assured return of 8% to 8.30% per annum, depending on how you choose to get your payout. Senior citizens can draw a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month depending on the amount invested in the scheme. The maximum pension amount is limited at ₹10,000 per month. The insuree will receive a pension amount based on the premium given by an individual.

Senior citizens will have an option to get the pension in four ways — monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly. The first installment of pension shall be paid after one year, six months, three months or one month from the date of purchase of the same depending on the mode of pension payment. One will receive the pension payment through NEFT or Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

Loan: Any individual can apply for loans after completion of three years. The maximum loan that can be granted shall be 75% of the purchase price. The interest on the loan will be recovered from the pension payment that is being made through NEFT or Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

If the pensioner passes away during the policy tenure, the benefits will forwarded to the nominees. A policyholder has an option to return the policy within 15 days of the purchase. If the policy is purchased online, the free look period is 30 days.

Tax benefits: The scheme is exempted from Goods and Services Tax (GST). Returns from this scheme will be taxed as per existing tax laws.

