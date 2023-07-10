Higher pension from EPF deadline ends soon: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) deadline to apply for higher pension will end tomorrow, July 11, 2023. EPF subscribers who have still not applied for increasing their pension, should do it as soon as possible. The retirement fund body has already extended the deadline to apply for a higher pension thrice and another extension may not be allowed.

Pension: Why EPFO extended June 27 deadline?

"The last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/members. Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option/Joint Options by employees is extended to July 11, 2023," EPFO said in an official release on June 27.

Higher PF pension calculator

Employees can access this calculator from the Member Sewa portal of the EPFO, by clicking on the pension application link. The calculator is available under the Important Links head. To find out the additional amount for the higher pension, employees need to know the date of joining the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) scheme, an employee needs to enter the wage amount from the date of joining the EPF scheme or November 1995, whichever is later.

Higher pension from EPF: Documents required

You must keep your Universal Account Number (UAN), Pension Payment Order (PPO) number for pensioners, proof of payment made to the EPF account above the wage ceiling limit, etc. are some of the documents that you will need when filling out the online application form.

An online facility has been made available by EPFO for submitting applications for validation of options/joint options for pensions on higher wages. The facility was launched on February 26, 2023.

As per EPFO, a total of 16.66 lakh applications for validation of option / joint options have been received till June 26.