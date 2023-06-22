Higher pension from EPF: Why EPFO needs to extend the deadline again

Higher pension from EPF: Why EPFO needs to extend the deadline again2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 12:52 PM IST
The deadline for applying for a higher pension with the EPFO is 26 June 2023, but confusion remains over payment and calculation, resolving discrepancies in wage records, and the status of merged or non-existent employers. The lack of clarity and compliance burden may lead to a further extension
The deadline for applying for a higher pension with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is approaching on 26 June 2023. However, there is still a lack of clarity on various issues surrounding the process. These include how payment and calculation will be done, how discrepancies between wage records maintained at the EPFO level and those maintained at the employer level will be resolved, and what would happen if one of the employers is no longer in existence or has merged. Experts believe that due to this confusion, the deadline may be extended again, although the chances are low as it has already been extended twice.
