Higher pension from EPF: Will EPFO extend the deadline?

With less than 2 days left for individuals to apply for higher pensions under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the question is: Will EPFO extend the deadline? The last date to submit the application for the higher pension under the EPS is 3 May 2023. The EPFO issued a circular on 23 April in which it stated that applications and joint options for higher pension will be examined by the field office . In case, the requirements are complete, the wage details submitted by the employers will be verified with the data available with the field offices.

