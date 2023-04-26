Higher pension from EPFO: Deadline, Eligibility, interest rate, and other details here3 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Higher pension from EPFO: The last date to submit the application for the higher pension under the EPS is 3 May 2023
With just less than a week left for individuals to apply for higher pensions under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued new details for scrutiny of information and wage details submitted by the employee and employer for higher pension.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×