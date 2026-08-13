Higher PF claims under EPS: Govt outlines 4 key measures to clear pending applications

The Union government has detailed four major steps implemented by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to resolve pending higher-pension applications under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

The update was provided in the Lok Sabha amid questions over pending applications, verification delays and the time taken to settle higher-pension claims.

The higher-pension process stems from the Supreme Court's November 2022 judgment, which upheld the right of eligible employees to opt for pension contributions based on higher wages, subject to the applicable conditions. The government said EPFO has been working to implement the court's directions within a time-bound framework.

Online facility for joint option submissions EPFO introduced an online facility allowing eligible members and pensioners to submit applications for validation of Joint Options. The facility was launched following the Supreme Court ruling and enabled eligible individuals to exercise the option for a higher pension through the EPFO platform.

However, filing an application does not mean that a higher pension has been automatically approved. Applications must undergo verification and other prescribed formalities before the pension amount can be determined.

Rigorous claim verification The government said EPFO is processing Joint Option applications in accordance with the relevant provisions.

The verification process may require scrutiny of contribution records and coordination between EPFO and employers. As a result, applicants whose claims remain pending still need to wait for the prescribed verification and processing stages to be completed before their enhanced pension can be calculated and released.

Clear directives to regional offices Another measure involves instructions issued by EPFO to its Regional Offices for the “timely disposal of Pension on Higher Wages.”

The government was asked whether steps had been taken to address delays and whether instructions were issued to regional offices and employers to accelerate verification. In response, the ministry pointed to the directions issued to Regional Offices to facilitate faster disposal of cases.

This suggests that the processing of higher-pension applications is being monitored at the regional level in addition to oversight by EPFO headquarters.

Frequent progress monitoring via video conferences EPFO is also holding regular video conferences with its Zonal and Regional Offices to review the status of higher-pension applications.

These meetings are intended to track disposal rates and identify issues that may be slowing down the process. Higher-pension applications can involve coordination between employees, employers and EPFO offices, while discrepancies or incomplete contribution records can require additional verification and potentially delay decisions.

No deadline announced Despite stating that EPFO is implementing the Supreme Court's directions in a time-bound manner, the government has not announced a fresh nationwide deadline for settling all pending higher-pension applications or releasing pension arrears.

The government also said it remains committed to maximising benefits for workers under the EPS-2026 Scheme while considering the pension fund's financial position and future liabilities.