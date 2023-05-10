Higher than Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) interest rate offered by these banks on fixed deposits (FDs) to elderly2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 01:46 PM IST
The current interest rate for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) deposits is 8.2%
Bank fixed deposit (FD) schemes of several small finance banks are offering higher interest rates than Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) these days. There are at least four banks that are offering 9% or more FD interest rates to senior citizens while other banks, including, the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, and ICICI, among others, are offering more than 7% on select deposits.
