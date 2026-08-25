Highest 3-year SIP returns: SBI Gold Fund leads at 44.11%, while small-cap, mid-cap and pharma funds follow

Gold has delivered a stunning lead over equity funds in the three-year SIP return race. SBI Gold Fund delivered 44.11% and Axis Gold Fund 43.84%, while the next-best funds—across pharma, small-cap and mid-cap categories—were clustered around 20-21%.

For investors who put ₹10,000 every month into the top-performing funds three years ago, the difference is stark. The SIP value in SBI Gold Fund reached ₹6.59 lakh, compared with about ₹4.90 lakh in the top-performing equity funds in the list.

SBI Gold Fund tops 3-year SIP returns at 44.11% SBI Gold Fund delivered the highest three-year SIP return in the data at 44.11%, followed closely by Axis Gold Fund at 43.84%. The two gold funds were clear outliers in the ranking.

Rank Fund 3-year SIP return 1 SBI Gold Fund 44.11% 2 Axis Gold Fund 43.84% 3 SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund 21.36% 4 Bank of India Small Cap Fund 21.36% 5 HSBC Midcap Fund 21.26% 6 ITI Small Cap Fund 21.17% 7 UTI Healthcare Fund 20.79% 8 SBI Children's Fund 20.25% 9 Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 19.94% 10 WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 19.57% Source: Value Research. Data as of 24th August 2026.

SBI Gold Fund's 44.11% return was 22.75 percentage points higher than the third-ranked SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund. Axis Gold Fund's 43.84% return was similarly more than double the returns of the equity funds that followed.

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The equity funds themselves were closely grouped. The difference between SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund at 21.36% and WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund at 19.57% was 1.79 percentage points.

₹ 10,000 monthly SIP grew to ₹ 6.59 lakh in SBI Gold Fund A ₹10,000 monthly SIP over 36 months represents total contributions of ₹3.6 lakh. Based on the data from Value Research, the accumulated value was ₹6.59 lakh in SBI Gold Fund and ₹6.57 lakh in Axis Gold Fund.

Among the equity funds in the top five, the accumulated value was around ₹4.9 lakh.

Fund 3-year SIP return Value of ₹10,000 monthly SIP SBI Gold Fund 44.11% ₹ 6.59 lakh Axis Gold Fund 43.84% ₹ 6.57 lakh SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund 21.36% ₹ 4.90 lakh Bank of India Small Cap Fund 21.36% ₹ 4.90 lakh HSBC Midcap Fund 21.26% ₹ 4.89 lakh Source: Value Research. Data as of 24th August 2026.

Pharma, small-cap and mid-cap funds dominate equity rankings After the two gold funds, all eight remaining funds in the top 10 were equity schemes.

SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund and UTI Healthcare Fund delivered 21.36% and 20.79%, respectively. Bank of India Small Cap Fund and ITI Small Cap Fund returned 21.36% and 21.17%.

HSBC Midcap Fund delivered 21.26%, making it the strongest mid-cap fund in the top 10. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund and WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund followed at 19.94% and 19.57%.

The equity portion of the ranking was therefore spread across pharma, small-cap, mid-cap and flexi-cap schemes rather than being dominated by a single category.

The one-year SIP data provides a different perspective. Bank of India Small Cap Fund, which delivered 21.36% over three years, recorded a 50.13% one-year SIP return, the highest among the funds analyzed.

ITI Small Cap Fund delivered 42.06% over one year, while Axis Gold Fund and SBI Gold Fund posted 38.45% and 37.83%, respectively. SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund returned 35.46%, while HSBC Midcap Fund delivered 33.80%.