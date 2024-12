Bank FD rates: Several banks, including Federal Bank, RBL Bank, Equitas, etc, have revised their fixed deposit interest rates in December 2024. As per the revised FD rates, investors can earn up to 9% return on their fixed deposits.

Fixed deposits are one of the most suitable options for investors who are looking to park their contingent fund at a safe place. People can also get a decent return on their investment without attract any kind of market volatility.

Here are the details of latest bank FD rates of SBI, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, Equitas, etc.

RBL Bank FD rates RBL Bank revised FD rates for amount less than ₹3 cror provides interest rates between 3.5 and 8% on FDs for general citizens and 8.5% interest rates on FDs for senior citizens.

Tenure FD (%) for general category FD (%) for senior citizens 7-14 days 3.5 4 15-45 days 4 4.5 46-90 days 4.5 5 91-180 days 4.75 5.25 181-240 days 5.5 6 241-364 days 6.05 6.55 365-452 days 7.5 8 453-499 days 7.8 8.3 500 days 8 8.5

Equitas FD interest rates Equitas Small Finance bank is offering FD rates of up to 9% to senior citizens on selected tenure (based on annualised yield). These FD rates have been revised on December 2, 2024. As per the official website, revised FD rates for general citizens lies between 3.5 to 8.25%.

“For Resident Senior Citizens, an additional interest of 0.5% p.a. is applicable for all tenures except 888 days; For 888 days, an additional interest of 0.25% p.a. above the General Public Rate of 0.5% p.a. variance will be applicable for Resident Senior Citizens,” said Equitas Small Finance bank on its website

Tenure FD rates (%) general FD rates (%) senior citizens 7-14 days 3.5 4 15-29 days 3.5 4 30-45 says 4 4.5 46-62 days 4.5 5 63-90 days 4.5 5 91-120 days 5.25 5.75 121-180 days 5.25 5.75 181-210 days 6.75 7.25 211-270 days 6.75 7.25 1 year -443 days 8.1 8.6 444 days 8.15 8.65 445 days-18 months 8.10 8.6 2 years 1 day to 887 days 8 8.5

Federal Bank FD rates Federal Bank has also updated its interest rates on fixed deposits for amount less than ₹3 crore. As per the revised FD rates, general citizens can get an interest up to 3% and 7.4% on different tenure, whereas, senior citizens can get interest rate between 3.5% and 7.9% on FD for different tenures.