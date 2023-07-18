Highest FD interest rates: Customers can now take advantage of higher fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by these two banks. You can now receive over 9 per cent interest rate on FDs with Unity and Suryoday small finance banks . The FD rates offered by these two small finance banks on select tenures are way higher than most of the investment schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), among others.

Here are banks offering 9% interest rate to general customers

Unity Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

For regular consumers, it offers interest rates between 4.5% to 9%. It currently provides senior citizens with an interest rate of 9.5% p.a. on fixed deposits invested for terms of 1001 days, respectively, while retail investors get 9% for the same terms. Senior citizens get an interest rate ranging from 4.5% to 9.5% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. The deposit interest rate stands revised from 14th June 2023. The highest interest rate of 9% is offered on a tenure of 1001 days.

1001 Days 9.00% (general customers)

1001 Days 9.50% (senior citizens)

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank will now provide fixed deposit interest rates between 4% to 9.1% to general customers on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. Senior Citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 4.5% to 9.6% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. The highest interest rate of 9.1% is offered on tenure of five years. These rates are applicable from July 5, 2023. "The best part is that regular customers can now get a 9.10% interest rate on 5 years deposit, while senior citizens can get a 9.60% interest rate," saidSuryoday Small Finance Bank in an official statement.

5 Years 9.10% (general customers)

5 Years 9.60% (senior citizens)

