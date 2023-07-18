Highest FD interest rates: These two banks offer 9% returns on fixed deposits

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank will now provide fixed deposit interest rates between 4% to 9.1% to general customers on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. Senior Citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 4.5% to 9.6% on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years. The highest interest rate of 9.1% is offered on tenure of five years. These rates are applicable from July 5, 2023. "The best part is that regular customers can now get a 9.10% interest rate on 5 years deposit, while senior citizens can get a 9.60% interest rate," saidSuryoday Small Finance Bank in an official statement.