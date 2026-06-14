Highest fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for senior citizens in June 2026: This bank offers up to 8.30%. Details here

For senior citizens, fixed deposits can provide stable and predictable returns on their lifetime savings, offering a shield from market volatility and uncertainty arising from global events such as the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
Prominent small finance banks (SFBs) across the country, such as AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank, among others, are offering them competitive rates across different tenures.
These senior citizen fixed deposit rates can help retirees balance safety, predictability and assured returns with better income generation in a low-risk investment avenue. Keeping these essentials in mind, let's check out the highest interest rates along different tenures.
Senior Citizen FD Rates – Small Finance Banks in Jun2 2026
|Bank name
|Highest slab (%)
|Tenure
|1-year (%)
|3-year (%)
|5-year (%)
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.90
|30 months 1 day to 3 years
|6.85
|7.90
|7.25
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|7.65
|600 days
|7.40
|7.40
|7.30
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|888 days
|7.60
|7.60
|7.50
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.30
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.50
|7.25
|6.75
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|30 month
|7.40
|7.40
|8.05
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|666 days
|6.50
|8.00
|7.50
|Unity Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|365 days
|8.00
|7.25
|7.25
Interest rates as of 14 June 2026. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective lending institutions.
Source: Paisabazaar
Eligibility for senior citizen fixed deposit
Individuals aged 60 years and above are eligible for higher fixed deposit interest rates than regular customers. In addition, several banks and NBFCs provide an extra rate benefit to super senior citizens, that is those aged 80 years and above.
For instance, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and RBL Bank offer an additional 0.75% interest rate over and above the regular fixed deposit rates to super senior citizens. Further, Punjab National Bank offers an additional 0.80% p.a. interest rates to super senior FD depositors, Paisa Bazaar notes
You should understand the SFB senior citizen fixed deposits on a fundamental level. Go through the brochures, terms, and associated factors. Lock in the highest possible rates once you have complete clarity on the terms.
In case of doubts, discuss the issue with the customer service team of the respective lending institution so that you can align tenure selection and maturity with your cash flow needs.
Be clear about liquidity requirements before you lock in a fixed deposit. This is because premature withdrawal later may reduce returns.
It is also vital for all senior citizens to carefully understand the tax implications of FD interest rates offered by small finance banks, so that the actual final returns can be calculated.
Finally, do check the deposit insurance and the bank's credibility. The higher the credibility and trustworthiness of the banking institution you interact with, the higher the protection your funds are kept under.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.