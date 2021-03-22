High-income tax avoidance far larger than thought, new paper estimates
- The very top sliver of high-income Americans may underreport their income at levels far beyond what was suggested by prior IRS research, according to a new paper
The top sliver of high-income Americans dodge significantly more in income taxes than the Internal Revenue Service’s methods had previously assumed, according to forthcoming estimates from IRS researchers and academic economists.
Overall, the paper estimates that the top 1% of households fail to report about 21% of their income, with 6 percentage points of that due to sophisticated strategies that random audits don’t detect. For the top 0.1%, unreported income may be nearly twice as large as conventional IRS methodologies would suggest, the researchers wrote.
